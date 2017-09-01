Murfreesboro police vehicle, dirt bike involved in crash

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a Murfreesboro police vehicle and a dirt bike were involved in an accident following a pursuit Thursday.

Interim Murfreesboro Police Chief Chris Sumner tells WAVY.com the incident started when an officer tried to stop two speeding dirt bikes and a four-wheeler. The officer chased the three vehicles for about three to five miles through the city. Sumner says the suspects were speeding and running through stop lights. The suspects got away.

The officer stayed in the area and spotted the suspects about 15 minutes later. Another pursuit then began. Murfreesboro police, Chowan University campus police and the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the chase.

Sumner says the suspects tried to split up when the four-wheeler crashed, one of the dirt bikes hit a police vehicle and the other dirt bike went down.

All three suspects complained of minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Charges are pending against each suspect, according to Chief Sumner.

Sumner says speeding dirt bikes and four-wheelers are a problem in this area.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash involving the dirt bike and the police car. Sumner says this is standard procedure for Murfreesboro police when there is an accident involving an officer.

