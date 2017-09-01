Mortgage group giving away ODU football tickets for Harvey relief items

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One company is pitching in to help Hurricane Harvey victims, by giving away ODU football tickets.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group says it is giving away tickets to ODU’s season-opening game Saturday against Albany in exchange for Harvey relief items.

According to a Facebook event, each person that donates will get two complimentary tickets to the game.

The company says it will not be accepting cash or check donations. Accepted items include hygiene kits, deodorant, toilet paper, dried noodle meals and granola bars.

Items can be dropped off at the Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group’s office at 600 Lynnhaven Parkway between today and tomorrow at the following times:

Friday, September 1, 2017 – until 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 2, 2017 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.