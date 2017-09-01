Juvenile arrested in homicide at Norfolk motel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a deadly shooting at a Norfolk motel.

On Aug. 8, officers were called to the Days Inn Motel in the 1400 block of N. Military Highway for a report of shots fired. First responders arrived to the scene and found 18-year-old Anthony Sinclair had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified the juvenile as a suspect during the course of their investigation.

The juvenile was taken into police custody on Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with information about this shooting call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.