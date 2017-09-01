In The Kitchen: Deep Fried Burrito and Fried Pickles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love our first-time chefs on The Hampton Roads Show and today we were treated to some southern cooking.

Chef Sharon Mitchell, along with Erica Trujillo from Southern Flair Pub House in Chesapeake made us a mouth-watering fried burrito and fried pickles.

Southern Flair Pub House

1400 Evansville Rd.

Chesapeake

PHONE: 757.842.4300

ONLINE: southernflairPH.com

Social Media: search southern flair

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.