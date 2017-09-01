In The Kitchen: Deep Fried Burrito and Fried Pickles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We love our first-time chefs on The Hampton Roads Show and today we were treated to some southern cooking.
Chef Sharon Mitchell, along with Erica Trujillo from Southern Flair Pub House in Chesapeake made us a mouth-watering fried burrito and fried pickles.
Southern Flair Pub House
1400 Evansville Rd.
Chesapeake
PHONE: 757.842.4300
ONLINE: southernflairPH.com
Social Media: search southern flair
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.