Hayes man wins $300K in Virginia Lottery

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Hayes man won the $300,000 top prize in a Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.

Richard Hogge thought he scratched the winning ticket in the $16,000,000 Cash Payout game but wasn’t sure.

“I thought I was seeing it wrong,” he said later.

Hogge went to the 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of George Washington Highway where he bought the ticket and showed it to the clerk who told him, “Honey, you just won $300,000.”

He is the first player to claim the game’s $300,000 prize, with three winning tickets still unclaimed.

The chances of winning the $300,000 top prize in this game are 1 in 1,224,000.

Hogge said he has no immediate plans for the winnings, except to take care of his family.