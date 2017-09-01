Hampton Roads Incident Management Team responds to Texas

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Incident Management Team is on its way to Texas to help officials there manage the response to Harvey.

The team is made up of city planners, law enforcement, and other experts from across the area. They left from the Chesapeake Fire Department Friday afternoon to meet other Virginia teammates in Richmond and convoy to Texas.

Twelve people from Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Newport News, and Norfolk loaded up their supplies on five vehicles. For the next ten days, they will be entirely self-contained, living out of tents and helping Texas officials manage logistics, from anything to food and water distribution to finances, public health, and utilities, said Chesapeake Fire Chief Edmund Elliott. The team has been on standby the last few days and got word they would be deploying in the last 24 hours.

“When you look at something like what Harvey has done, it’s historical. There is no local, state, federal, all put together that can manage something that big, and so any of us could be in that situation, so we reach out and that’s just what we do,” he said.

Texas requested the assistance as part of a mutual agreement with other states.

Lt. James Green with the Chesapeake Fire Department got official word he would be traveling with the team just a few hours before they met, and quickly said goodbye to his family. He said his heart bleeds for the storm victims.

“It’s catastrophic. It’s heart-wrenching to see people that are hurting like that, that first all of, the safety, not to mention their whole life is in a house or an apartment or whatever that got flooded,” Green said.

Chief Elliott is a member of the team, but he and some others are staying in Chesapeake, as the region monitors Hurricane Irma, he said.

Some of the team members took part in a hurricane recovery exercise in Chesapeake with FEMA last week, before Harvey made landfall. In the training scenario, Chesapeake lost 7,000 homes to flooding.

“So the question comes back, in the short-term, what do you do with 7,000 families in the short-term for sheltering, but then in the long-term, where do they go when the shelters are closed? When you close down the shelters, what is next for them?”

As part of the scenario, the Emergency Operations Center was unusable, forcing dozens of city leaders to consider the simulated storm’s impact on students, utilities, water supply — from inside a tent.

“We’re very good at preparedness and we’re very good at our response, but we’ve never really exercised the recovery of looking out a month, two months, five years, ten years out, and so I think that stretched us as a city staff, of exactly what we’re seeing in Texas right now is what do you do when the storm is gone, but you’re left with the aftermath of that storm,” Elliott said.