Former Coast Guardsman acquitted of rape charges in retrial

The Coast Guard Cutter Dependable transits toward the pier at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia, May 18, 2016. Dependable returned home following a successful counter-drug and migrant patrol through the Florida Straights and the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Coast Guardsman who was previously convicted of rape was acquitted in July during a retrial, a Coast Guard spokesperson confirms.

Lt. Amanda Faulkner says Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan J. Sullivan was found not guilty in a retrial that concluded July 21.

Sullivan had previously been found guilty of two counts of rape and abusive sexual contact and making a false official statement during a court-martial trial last August.

Faulkner says that initial court-martial was declared a mistrial on Sept. 29, 2016.

Sullivan was assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Dependable when was charged. Faulkner says he is no longer in the Coast Guard as his service contract has expired.