CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family dentistry in Chesapeake is running a diaper drive through mid-September to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Midgette Family Dentistry says it is looking for adult diapers, feminine products, and baby diapers for the drive. The drive runs through Thursday, Sept. 14.

