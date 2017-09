NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A car was pulled from the water on the Newport News side of the James River Bridge on Friday.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the area at 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Dispatchers could not confirm whether or not anyone was in the vehicle when it went into the water or what exactly caused the incident.

10 On Your Side is working to get more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Car in water in Newport News View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy Kim Wilcox Photo courtesy Kim Wilcox Photo courtesy Kim Wilcox Photo courtesy Kim Wilcox Photo courtesy Kim Wilcox Photo courtesy Kim Wilcox Photo courtesy Kim Wilcox