PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fighting hunger is something we very much believe in on The Hampton Roads Show. September is designated Hunger Action Month by Feeding America, so we’re teaming up with area foodbanks to show you how you can help.

Here’s some information for your nearest foodbank:

Food Bank of the Albemarle

(252) 335-4035

Foodbank of Southeastern VA & The Eastern Shore

(757) 627-6599

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

(757) 596-7188

You can connect with all three by visiting LocalFoodbanks.org