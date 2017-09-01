American Music Festival cancels some Friday concerts due to weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The American Music Festival says the 5th Street Main Stage concert featuring 311, Big Something and Jesse Chong scheduled for Friday is canceled due to high winds and rain at the Oceanfront.

The free performance by TFC Band on the 17th Street Stage is also canceled.

Weather permitting, there will be free performances by Lucky 757, The Double Shots and Vertical Horizon. Lucky 757 and The Double Shots will be at the 24th Street Stage. Vertical Horizon will perform on the 31st Street Stage.

The American Music Festival says decisions to move or cancel Saturday and Sunday’s shows will be made based on the weather.

To find out about concert status and refund procedures, click here.