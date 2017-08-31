Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old woman was injured Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting outside of an apartment building.

Officers were called to 34th Street around 10:15 p.m. and a woman who was shot in her upper left thigh.

Police say she told officers she was outside an apartment building talking to friends and family when they noticed a dark-colored vehicle parked in the alley of Marshall Courts.

Someone inside this vehicle began firing toward the woman, striking her leg. They continued to fire toward the apartment building before the vehicle drove away, according to police.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital with an injury described as not life-threatening.

An investigation in to the shooting remains ongoing.