HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break in Hampton has flooded streets and closed some lanes.

Sgt. Matt Bond with Hampton police tells WAVY.com the break happened at Jefferson Avenue and Mercury Boulevard around 11:15 a.m.

Bond says drivers can expect delays and water on the roads surrounding the break.

There is no word yet on when it will be fixed.

