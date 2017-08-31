Wanted sex offender tries to run from police on bike, pops tire, gets arrested

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sex offender on the run for three years was captured Thursday after trying to get away from U.S. Marshals on his bicycle.

Linwood Tyner Jr., 54, was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender as well as a probation violation charge. He was arrested by Marshals and Norfolk fugitive detectives in the Huntersville section of the city.

Earlier this week, U.S. Marshals issued a call asking for help to find multiple wanted sex offenders, including Tyner. Authorities received several tips throughout the week that Tyner was known to frequent Huntersville.

On Thursday morning, authorities set up surveillance around the area. At about 8:30 a.m., law enforcement spotted a man matching Tyner’s description. He left a home in the 900 block of Denhart street, got on a bike and started riding southbound on Tidewater Drive. Investigators were watching as he rode into a neighborhood south of East Brambleton Avenue.

Around 9 a.m., the same man was spotted riding northbound on Tidewater Drive. Marshals say he was then identified as Tyner.

Authorities tried to arrest Tyner near the intersection of Brambleton and Tidewater, but he took off on his bike and managed to get away.

Law enforcement canvassed the area and again found Tyner riding his bike near Johnson Avenue and O’Keefe Street. As he was riding on Goochland Street, approaching Tidewater Drive, officers again tried to arrest Tyner. He managed to outmaneuver police, but popped his tire after hitting a curb. He was quickly taken into custody.

Tyner is being held at the Norfolk City Jail.

Marshals are still searching for two other sex offenders who are said to be longtime Hampton Roads residents — Lloyd “Half-Pint” Howard and Venny Lonnie Green. If you see these men or know of their whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.