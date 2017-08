VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Mounted Patrol is mourning the loss of one of its horses.

Disney, a 13-year-old Clydesdale cross horse, had been with the unit since 2011.

Disney was on duty working at the Oceanfront when she got sick. She was rushed to get help, but didn’t make it.

Friends of the mounted patrol posted about Disney’s passing on Facebook, saying she will be missed.