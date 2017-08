VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two northbound lanes on Independence Boulevard will be closed for utility work Thursday.

The work will begin at 8 p.m., affecting traffic on Independence between Bonney Road and Columbus Street.

During this time, the northbound through lanes on Independence Boulevard will be reduced from four to two lanes.

Warning signs will be posted and police will be on site to direct traffic and detours if necessary.

The work will be completed by 6 a.m. Friday.