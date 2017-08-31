Second suspect arrested in Virginia Beach thrift store theft

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a theft at a Virginia Beach thrift store.

On Aug. 11, 70-year-old Thomas Wayne Catalano, of Norfolk, was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Catalano was arrested for allegedly stealing items that were set outside of JCOC Community Thrift.

Lisa Engelhardt, who owns the store, told 10 On Your Side earlier this month that she and her husband Jason left several donated items outside the South Plaza Trail store over the weekend. When they returned to work Monday, they saw a large couch was missing.

A woman was also charged in this case. Loretta Cantal, 51, is facing charges of two counts of grand larceny.