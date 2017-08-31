Sailors killed in USS John S. McCain collision posthumously advanced

CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (WAVY) — Ten sailors who died aboard the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) have been posthumously advanced to their next rank.

The sailors went missing after the McCain collided with a merchant vessel on Aug. 21 in Southeast Asian waters. The Navy said the remains of each sailor were recovered on Aug. 27.

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Kansas City, Missouri, was posthumously advanced to Chief Electronics Technician.

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas, was posthumously advanced to Chief Interior Communications Electrician.

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, was posthumously advanced to Electronics Technician 1st Class.

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York, was posthumously advanced to Information Systems 1st Class.

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio, was posthumously advanced to Electronics Technician 2nd Class. Drake had been selected for promotion and authorized to wear the rank of a second class petty officer, but had not yet been advanced.

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland, was posthumously advanced to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class. Eckels had been selected for promotion and authorized to wear the rank of a second class petty officer, but had not yet been advanced.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut, was posthumously advanced to Electronics Technician 2nd Class. Doyon spent time in Norfolk last year training before being assigned to the McCain.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas, was posthumously advanced to Electronics Technician 2nd Class.

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois, was posthumously advanced to Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was posthumously advanced to Electronics Technician 2nd Class.

Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was dismissed as the Navy’s 7th Fleet commander following this incident and other similar collisions. The Navy released a statement earlier this week that Aucoin was dismissed “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Seven sailors died in June when the destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan. Two lesser-known incidents occurred earlier in the year.