Renderings show design of new Virginia General Assembly building

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The design for the new Virginia General Assembly building is complete.

The General Assembly released renderings of the new building’s schematic designs.

The new, 15-story building will be built on the footprint of the current General Assembly building, which is set for demolition in early 2018. The design incorporates the existing original 1912 facade, which will be stabilized in place during demolition.

The lower four floors of the 426,000-square-foot building will include committee rooms, a cafeteria and other meeting facilities. Above the fourth floor will be legislator and staff offices and other meeting spaces. The building exterior is stepped slightly to resemble other traditional architecture found in Richmond.

The design team of Robert A.M. Stern Architects, LLP and Glave & Holmes Architecture will present the design on Sept. 1 to the Art and Architectural Review Board, which reviews the acquisition and design of buildings, works of art, and structures on state-owned property. The General Assembly and the design team then make sure the new building appropriately compliments other architecture found on Capitol Square.

