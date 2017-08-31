Public meeting in Chesapeake will address state transportation projects

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) is holding a public meeting in Chesapeake to discuss various transportation initiatives.

The meeting is one of nine being held across the state. The CTB says one of the topics these meetings will focus on includes proposed changes to Virginia’s project prioritization process — known as SMART SCALE — as well as recently funded projects in the six-year improvement program, Virginia’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, VTrans Multimodal Transportation Plan, scenario planning, freight plans and planning for round three of SMART SCALE.

Anyone can attend the meeting to get the latest information, weigh in and ask questions about these issues.

The meeting in Chesapeake will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.

Comments will be accepted informally at the meeting and may also be submitted via email to Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov (for highways), DRPTPR@drpt.Virginia.gov (for rail and public transportation) or online.