NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Police Department is teaming up with local barbers to give free back-to-school haircuts.

Boys and young men ages five to 18 can get a free haircut on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Southside STEM Academy at Campostella.

Twenty-five barbers will be on hand to give over 200 haircuts and encouraging words to inspire a successful school year. Norfolk police officers will also be in attendance.

The event will feature games, basketball and food, too.