Make A Wish Foundation makes a dream come true for local teen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk teen got his wish granted by the Make a Wish Foundation.

Fifteen-year-old AJ Schlicher will be a sophomore at Granby High School this year. He was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was two.

On Thursday, Make a Wish volunteers and staff took him and relatives to the Lynnhaven Mall for a shopping spree.

“It’s surreal right now. I’m pretty happy for it,” he said.

Schlicher says he chose to go shopping so he could get things for the short-term and long-term such as an iPhone, video games and clothes.

“He’s 15. Clothes are very important. From what I understand, he wants to have swag,” his mother Wendy Turner said.

Turner says it’s been difficult for Schlicher since he contracted a bacterial infection in his lungs in December. She says he’s been to the hospital 32 times, having to stay three times. He also visits the National Institute of Health every three months for treatment.

“It’s scary, pretty much. It’s scary all the time,” Schlicher said.

Both he and his family were excited to take a break from what has become the normal for them.

“For just one day only, I wanted him to feel unsick and make all his dreams come true,” Turner said.

While Schlicher stocked up on what he could in the stores, he also stocked up on memories from a foundation that’s celebrating it’s 30th anniversary making dreams come true.

“I watch videos about it. It wouldn’t happen to me at all but it happened to me. I’m thankful,” he said.