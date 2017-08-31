In The Kitchen: End of Summer Salad

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Bob Hirasawa is an Executive Chef with Farm Fresh and is one of the longest running chefs still cooking in our kitchen. He was here from the very beginning and we were happy to have him back today!

Chef Bob knocked it out of the park by making an amazing End of Summer Salad featuring Grilled Vegetables and Virginia Peaches, and a “Deep Fried Stuffed Avocado” (with Crab and Shrimp Stuffing).

