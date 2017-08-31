Crews paint over letter in ‘Norfolk’ mural at Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Norfolk have painted over a letter “Norfolk” mural at the Waterside District.

The letter “F” in the mural contained an image of the city’s Confederate monument. Images from Waterside Thursday showed new scenery in that letter — an old street car with the sunset in the background.

It is unclear at this time why the letter was painted over.

Confederate monuments have been subject of widespread debate and protest within the last month. The debate intensified after violence broke out during counter-protests of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

A peaceful protest was held at Norfolk’s downtown monument two weeks ago. Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander asked city council in a letter on Aug. 16 to look into the matter of whether or not to move the monument.

Council voted several days after the protest to move forward with relocating the monument.

