Community comes through for Chesapeake family in need

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake family received a special delivery on Thursday.

Earlier this week, 10 On Your Side reported that a group of school resource officers going above and beyond for a family that fell on hard times.

The officers met sixth grader Logan at their annual summer camp. His family has recently lost their jobs, their home and all their possessions.

The officers asked the community for help to get the family back on their feet with donations.

The community came through. People donated beds, bedding, furniture, kitchen supplies and more.

The officers dropped off the donations Thursday morning.