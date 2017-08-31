City settles lawsuit with man shot by officer in 2014

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake has settled a lawsuit filed over an officer-involved shooting.

In June 2014, a Chesapeake police officer shot Michael Smith on South Street while trying to serve him fugitive warrants from Maryland.

The officer wasn’t charged. The investigating Commonwealth’s Attorney called the shooting an accident, saying the gun was fired as the officer got out of his car.

Smith sued for more than $2 million. 10 On Your Side has learned that the settlement paid Smith $200,000.