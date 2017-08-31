PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our live audience today was from the Lupus Foundation of America’s DC/Maryland and Virginia Chapter. They came by to tell us about a couple of great events to get you moving for a great cause.

No School like Old School Mixed Fit & Zumba Party for Lupus

Saturday, September 16th at the Boo Williams Sports Plex

3rd Annual Rock the Block for Lupus

Saturday, September 30th at Peninsula Town Center

For more info on these events

and the Lupus Support group:

Email LFADMVHR@gmail.com