PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our live audience today was from the Lupus Foundation of America’s DC/Maryland and Virginia Chapter. They came by to tell us about a couple of great events to get you moving for a great cause.
No School like Old School Mixed Fit & Zumba Party for Lupus
Saturday, September 16th at the Boo Williams Sports Plex
3rd Annual Rock the Block for Lupus
Saturday, September 30th at Peninsula Town Center
For more info on these events
and the Lupus Support group:
Email LFADMVHR@gmail.com