Admirals owners accuse Tides of breaching agreement in team purchase

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A legal standoff between two local sports teams is playing out in federal court.

Owners of the Norfolk Admirals are accusing the Norfolk Tides’ owners of intentionally misleading them in a business transaction last year.

Paperwork filed in a New York federal court accuses the Tides’ owners of breach of agreement and fraud. According to the documents, Power Play bought the Admirals in September of 2016 based on operational data provided by the Tides.

The documents allege the Tides made misrepresentations and failed to disclose certain operations-related contracts. The Admirals’ owners claim they tried to resolve the issues with the Tides, but the team rejected their efforts.

The Tides filed a countersuit in Norfolk federal court, claiming they did nothing wrong. The team says it did not mislead the Admirals’ owners.

