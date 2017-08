CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to an industrial accident at the Central Library on Cedar Road, Wednesday morning.

The Chesapeake Police Department says the accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Police say that a person working on the building fell off from an unknown height.

The person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no other information at this time.

