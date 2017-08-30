Woman collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims: ‘It could have been us’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Help for Hurricane Harvey victims is coming in large and small ways from across Hampton Roads.

A Chesapeake woman is on a mission to fill a trailer and she needs your help to do it.

“It could have been us. It could have been anybody,” Bri’Anne Green told 10 On Your Side.

Green watched the devastation from miles away, wanting to help.

“I was going to give money and as I was about to push send, something just kept me from doing it,” she said.

Instead, she decided to do more.

“It just touched my heart. My heart bled for those people,” Green said.

She called a friend, the pastor of Chesapeake’s Bethany Baptist Church, and asked to use his building to collect much needed things like water, clothes, shoes, blankets and toiletries. Although she’s not even a member, he agreed.

So how will it get there, more than a thousand miles away?

“He said, ‘What I’ll do is I’ll donate the rig and the truck and a driver you just have to pay the driver to get to Houston,” Green said.

The owner of Portsmouth company Time Dispatch Services is donating an 18-wheeler to help Green’s efforts.

However, Time Dispatch Services and Wilson Transport were already involved in the relief effort. They’ve been hired by FEMA to transport water for the next month.

10 On Your Side caught up with Raricoes Carroll before he headed out.

“I’m just going to take my time, make sure I get there safely,” Carroll said.

Carroll has been driving trucks for two years, but never as part of disaster relief. The dad has a more than 22-hour drive ahead of him, but he was more than thrilled to help.

“I’m excited. I woke up this morning, they told me I could go. I was happy,” he said.

Carroll and Green are just two people doing their part of help others who so desperately need it.

“This is just a time for everybody to come together to do something for the greater good,” Green said.

Here are details on how you can donate:

Bethany Baptist Church

2587 Campostella Road

Chesapeake, VA 23324

Wednesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday: Loading truck at 9 a.m.