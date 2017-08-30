Virginia’s deer feeding ban begins Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Effective Friday, it will be illegal to feed deer statewide in Virginia.

The deer feeding ban runs through the first Saturday in January for most of the state. However, it lasts longer in some areas.

All feed must be removed from any deer feeding site before Sept. 1. Any area where deer feed has been is considered a “baited” area and can’t be hunted for over 10 days following the removal of the food.

It’s illegal to feed deer or elk during any deer or elk hunting season.

Feeding deer can unnaturally increase deer populations and damage natural habitats, increase the likelihood for disease transmission, increase deer/vehicle collisions and diminish the wild nature of deer.

Deer hunting over bait is illegal in Virginia. Before the deer feeding prohibition, distinguishing between who was feeding deer and who was hunting over bait often caused law enforcement problems for the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries’ conservation police officers.

If you see or suspect someone is illegally feeding deer during this time period, report to the department’s Wildlife Crime Line at 1-800-237-5712. You can learn more about wildlife and regulations here.