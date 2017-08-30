Virginia National Guard helicopters, soldiers heading to Texas

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Terry McAuliffe is deploying emergency response resources to go to Texas to help those impacted by storm damage and flooding caused by Harvey.

Seven National Guard helicopters and about 40 soldiers are going to support rescue operations.

Two MH-60 Navy squadrons from Norfolk — including 112 personnel and six helicopters — are already in Texas. They’ve rescued hundreds of people so far.

The American Red Cross, Operation Blessing and the the Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team, of Virginia Beach, are also in Texas helping with response and relief efforts.

Twenty Virginia Department of Forestry staff members are in southeast Texas as well to help the U.S. Forest Service.The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is sending emergency managers to help with sheltering operations and the coordination of the many volunteer organizations on the ground.

“As the people of Houston and other nearby areas continue to struggle with the terrible impacts of Hurricane Harvey, Virginia is ready to provide whatever assistance we can,” said Governor McAuliffe. “When any one of our fellow states deals with tragic events of this scale, we all have a responsibility to step up and do everything we can to help.”

McAuliffe is calling on Virginia residents to donate to legitimate causes helping with Harvey relief.

The Red Cross says financial donations are a critical need at this time. Click here to donate.