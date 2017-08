NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teenage male was shot Wednesday in Norfolk, police say.

Emergency crews responded to the 1700 block of Vernon Drive around 6 p.m.

Police say the teen was taken to the hospital and was conscious and alert. Police did not have information about the victim’s condition.

WAVY’s Liz Kilmer says there is a large police presence in the area.

Large pd scene on Vernon Dr in Norfolk. Man seen in handcuffs escorted by officers @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/nJA9syBtY8 — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) August 30, 2017

This is a breaking story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates as they become available.