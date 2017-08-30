USS Kearsarge, USS Oak Hill leaving to support Harvey relief efforts

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) are heading to Texas to support relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Kearsarge — along with Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit — will leave from Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday. The Oak Hill is departing from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The Navy says these ships can provide a wide range of helpful capabilities including assessment and security.

“We recognize recovery from this catastrophic disaster will be a long-term effort,” Navy officials said in a news release issued Wednesday. “We are leaning forward to fully support FEMA and Texas with [Department of Defense] assistance as requested.”

