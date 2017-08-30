USS Kearsarge, USS Oak Hill leaving to support Harvey relief efforts

Aircrews with the 8th Special Operations Squadron conduct deck landing qualifications on the flight deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) July 25, 2017. The 8th SOS conducts deck landings four to six times a year to ensure aircrews are qualified, current and ready to conduct global operations any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Pick)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) are heading to Texas to support relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Kearsarge — along with Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit — will leave from Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday. The Oak Hill is departing from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The Navy says these ships can provide a wide range of helpful capabilities including assessment and security.

“We recognize recovery from this catastrophic disaster will be a long-term effort,” Navy officials said in a news release issued Wednesday. “We are leaning forward to fully support FEMA and Texas with [Department of Defense] assistance as requested.”

(May 24, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) arrives in Manhattan, N.Y., for the 29th annual Fleet Week New York (FWNY). FWNY is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy/Released)