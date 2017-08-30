Tropical Storm Irma forms in the Atlantic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning that the storm was located 420 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, off the northwest coast of Africa.

NHC will be initiating advisories at 11 AM AST on Tropical Storm Irma, located west of the Cabo Verde Islands. — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2017

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west at 13 mph. The hurricane center said some strengthening is forecast for the next 48 hours.

Irma could become a hurricane on Friday, according to the hurricane center.

Irma is the ninth named storm of the 2017 season, and the fourth to form during the month of August. This also comes as now-Tropical Storm Harvey has made a third landfall on the Gulf Coast.

Harvey brought catastrophic flooding to the Houston area earlier this week.

