Police find baby inside stolen car in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A baby is safe after Portsmouth police say a thief stole a running vehicle with the child inside.

Investigators say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven on Cedar Road. Police say the child, under the age of 1, was in a white Dodge vehicle with the engine running.

According to police, The woman who was driving the car went inside store for only a moment. That’s when the thief took her car with the baby inside.

Police found the car about 20 minutes later on Augustine Circle, less than a mile away from the 7-Eleven. The baby was inside and was not hurt.

Police did not say if the woman was the child’s mother. Detectives are still looking for the suspect.

If you know anything, or saw anything in the area at the time of the incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.