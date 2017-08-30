Suffolk PD: Armed suspect tries to rob gas station

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after an armed suspect tried to rob a gas station convenience store earlier this week.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at a Supreme Gas Station on Holland Road. Police say dispatch was alerted just after 3:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found a male entered the store, pulled a gun and then took off on foot toward Kilby Shores Drive. No one was injured.

Photos of the suspect were released on Wednesday.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.

