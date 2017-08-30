Sailors, Marines helping local teachers get ready for new school year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of sailors and Marines are headed back to school to help teachers get ready for the new year.

The “Servicing Our Schools” Initiative put on by the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads allowed 150 service members the chance to give back to the community.

“Our mission today is to help schools prepare their classrooms in the overall school building for the upcoming school year,” said Tiffany Johnson, who’s the school liaison officer for Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.

Johnson says volunteers went to 11 Chesapeake schools. That’s up from the three schools they went to last year.

Those who volunteered were excited to be able to help.

“I want the kids to be ready to go as soon as they get to school because when you get to school, it’s time to learn,” said Kisha McLeod, who volunteered.

Teachers and school administrators were also appreciative of the assistance.

“It’s all hands on deck today to make sure school is ready for those students and parents to see us tomorrow,” said Western Branch Primary Principal Gayle Bartlett.

Bartlett says the school has open house for families Thursday. She’s thankful for the partnership with the military and Johnson is also grateful they could be of assistance.

“We want our schools to know how much our service members appreciate and value the work they do for our children each and every day, teaching them to be future leaders and life long learners so it’s an honor for use to get out, support our schools and give back to the community,” Johnson said.