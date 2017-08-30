Red Cross responders from Virginia helping in Harvey relief

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Red Cross responders from Virginia are heading Texas in order help in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Harvey made landfall over the weekend as a category 4 storm — bringing catastrophic floods to the Gulf Coast. Almost 1,000 Red Cross volunteers from around the country are on the ground, the Red Cross said Wednesday in a news release.

“The Virginia Region has 41 Red Cross responders who are in Texas, or on the way. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in need,” said Christy Carneal, Regional Volunteer Engagement Lead.

