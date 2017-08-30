Police investigating man’s death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man died Wednesday in Virginia Beach.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue for a report of a suspicious man banging on doors of several homes in the area. Police got to the scene and determined that the man had a visible head injury.

Police say the man’s actions forced officers to restrain him so he could received medical treatment. A minor struggle took place, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital “for unknown medical conditions,” police say. He died Wednesday afternoon.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death. His identity has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating this case. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.