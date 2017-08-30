Pizza by kayak: Texas Pizza Hut delivers in floodwaters

SUGARLAND, Texas (KPRC) — Not even the floods from Hurricane Harvey could stop a Texas Pizza Hut from delivering pizzas.

When Shayda Habib went to check on her restaurant in Sugarland, she heard families nearby were trapped in their homes and were running out of food.

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast,” Habib said. “I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant.”

With a limited crew, Habib team got to work and prepared as many pizzas as possible.

The crew loaded the pizzas in delivery pouches on kayaks and delivered hot pizzas to hungry families.

Habib said she was fortunate to have the resources to be able to serve the community they live in and love.

“We are so proud of our team for seeing a need, stepping up and helping the community in a time of devastation,” Pizza Hut franchisee James Bodenstedt said.

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017