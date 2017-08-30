‘Man down, unknown problem’ call leads to drug bust in Nags Head

DARE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Suspicious circumstances Monday evening in Dare County led to a drug bust and two people charged.

Nags Head police and Dare County EMS were called around 4:20 p.m. a “man down, unknown problem” at the Tanger Outlet Mall in Nags Head.

Emergency crews were directed to a car at the mall where this person was located. Cocaine found at the car led authorities to a home on North Carolina Highway 12 in Frisco.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force searched the home and found heroin and more cocaine.

Two people were arrested and charged — 39-year-old Christopher Lee Barker and 38-year-old Clarence Aries Chestnut.

Both are facing the following charges:

Felony trafficking in cocaine

Felony trafficking in heroin

Felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Felony Possession with the Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver cocaine

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia