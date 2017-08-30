Local Navy squadrons make more than 200 rescues in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (WAVY) — A local Navy search and rescue crew in Texas has saved hundreds of people from floodwaters.

Video from the Navy shows a dramatic rescue in College Station, Texas, just three days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall. Crews in the video are assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7. The video shows them investigate a distress call at a home, where they found the word ‘HELP’ on the roof. They rescued the family from their home filling with water.

It’s just one of the 227 rescues conducted by Navy search and rescue crews. Lt. Michelle Sybouts rescued 21 of those people.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this, so we are glad to be down here because there are a lot of people in need,” said Lt. Sybouts. “We saved an infant from one of those homes. We hoisted the baby and their family out of the rising floodwaters, so that’s definitely the most meaningful things I’ve ever done.”

The mother’s reaction: Relief.

“You see people waiving their arms and flashing their lights at night,” said Lt. Sybouts.

The crews are flying in dangerous conditions. Lt. Sybouts says it is a team effort to keep the community safe.

“There are a lot of locals that have chipped in and stepped up to the plate,” said Lt. Sybouts.

Right now, the two MH-60 squadrons have about 112 personnel and six helicopters in Texas.