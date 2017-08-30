Lawmakers OK redistricting maps, head to judges next

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina legislators have completed the remapping of House and Senate districts, required by a court order to be completed by later this week. Now, Republicans who drew them must see whether judges will sign off on the new lines.

The House voted Wednesday to approve the Senate map after a short debate. A few hours earlier, the Senate voted for the House boundaries . The two chambers already approved their own lines earlier this week.

Proposed redistricting maps released by NC lawmakers

A panel of federal judges set Friday’s deadline for maps to be approved. These judges previously ruled 28 districts approved in 2011 were illegal racial gerrymanders.

The new maps appear to retain Republican majorities. Democrats opposed to the maps warned judges could throw them out, too, because mapmakers didn’t consider the racial data of voters.