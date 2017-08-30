Labor Day Weekend Will Be Filled With Music

Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3: American Music Festival 5th Street at the Oceanfront

The 24th Annual American Music Festival has finally arrived and it’s jam-packed with major musical showcases. Five mega-headliners will take the main stage on 5th Street between Sept. 1 and 3.

311, Rebelution, Michael Franti & Spearhead, 3 Doors Down and The Wallflowers will bring a wide spectrum of talent – along with dozens of hit songs everyone will recognize. The 24th street park stage along with the 31st street stage will also have shows you won’t want to miss.

Be a part of the 24th American Music Festival going on this Friday – Sunday at the oceanfront. 3 day general admission passes are $40 and single day passes are $20.

If you like digging your toes into the sand while listening to some great music, we have the perfect event for you! This Friday, Party at the Pier will be happening at Little Island Park.

Kick off your shoes, bring your friends and come out to this free concert featuring live music by local band, Buckshot! There will also be food trucks on hand along with ice cold beverages available for purchase.

Party at the Pier is a FREE concert event at Little Island Park. The event is happening this Friday and kicks off at 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 3: Groovin’ by the Bay 2017 @ Buckroe Beach and Park, Hampton

Summer is winding down and that means there is only one more Groovin’ by The Bay event left. This Sunday, The Rhondels will perform as part of Hampton’s Summer Sundays event series. They’ve been performing since 1983 and continue to be one of the areas favorite live music shows.

Mark your calendar and enjoy a musical evening under the Virginia night sky with friends and family!

Groovin’ by the Bay is happening from 6-9 p.m. at Buckroe Beach and Park in Hampton. This event is FREE to all attendees.

