Impact from Harvey prompts call for blood donors in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Catatrsophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Texas has prompted a call for blood donors in Virginia.

Virginia Blood Services is now calling on residents in the Commonwealth to donate blood as soon as possible within the next several days. They are looking to help make sure there is enough supply locally as well as in communities affected by Harvey.

In a news release, Virginia Blood Services said Wednesday that many blood drives in Texas have been cancelled. Donor centers have also been closed in affected areas.

To scheduled an appointment, visit the Virginia Blood Services website or call 1-800-989-4438