Impact from Harvey prompts call for blood donors in Virginia

By Published:
People seek shelter from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Catatrsophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Texas has prompted a call for blood donors in Virginia.

Virginia Blood Services is now calling on residents in the Commonwealth to donate blood as soon as possible within the next several days. They are looking to help make sure there is enough supply locally as well as in communities affected by Harvey.

Red Cross responders from Virginia helping in Harvey relief

In a news release, Virginia Blood Services said Wednesday that many blood drives in Texas have been cancelled. Donor centers have also been closed in affected areas.

To scheduled an appointment, visit the Virginia Blood Services website or call 1-800-989-4438