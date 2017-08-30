Elizabeth City Council supports moving Confederate monuments from public property

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Council voted 6-0 Monday to direct city staff to draft resolutions in support of removing Confederate monuments from public property.

Council mentioned the monument on the Pasquotank County Courthouse green.

The council said a resolution will be sent to Governor Roy Cooper’s call to remove Confederate monuments from public property. Another resolution will be sent to Pasquotank County commissioners.

North Carolina is among three states with the most Confederate monuments. 10 On Your Side found there are about a half dozen in localities in our viewing area.