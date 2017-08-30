Counting Kindness – Spreading Love

NORFOLK, Va. ( WAVY ) – Recently, our world and community have been divided. Politics, race, gender and religion are some of the topics that easily start debate. On the heels of the monument controversy, one Norfolk family would like to spread love in a simple, yet powerful way.

If you’ve traveled the streets of Ghent recently, you may have noticed paper hearts on light poles, crosswalks and parking meters. Hearts with messages like “Better Together”, “Spread Love Not Hate” and “Love Unites”. The Rubenstein family took it upon themselves to make the construction paper hearts, to walk miles and miles and to post them all over that part of Norfolk. Chezna, Aradhana, Samara and their dad want to spread a positive message and if nothing else, make you smile.

So far, about 800 hearts have been posted. The Rubenstein family encourages others to follow their lead and put up hearts, signs, messages of love and hope. Turns out, it’s working. A hospital in Suffolk has done the same thing.