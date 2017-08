NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken into custody Wednesday night in Norfolk after a two-vehicle crash, dispatchers tell WAVY.com.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Boush Street at 11:33 p.m.

According to dispatchers, a woman was driving and hit several vehicles in the area. Police caught up to the vehicle in the area of Boush and Freemason streets.

Dispatchers say the woman got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.