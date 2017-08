HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Town of Winton is under a boil water notice.

The notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure from a water main break — which happened after an accident Tuesday morning on the south end of Main Street, according to Hertford County officials.

If you’re in the area, you must boil any water used for human consumption or used bottled water until further notice.

If you have any questions about the notice, call the Winton Town Hall at 358-3041.